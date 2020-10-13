Meech International Announces Launch Of CyClean-R – A Non-Contact Web Cleaner For Webs Running In Low Tension

WITNEY, England — October 8, 2020 — An extension to Meech’s extremely popular non-contact CyClean range, CyClean-R incorporates advanced computational fluid dynamics that allow converters to thoroughly clean low-tension webs.

Ideal for use in a wide variety of applications, including narrow, mid and wide web, CyClean-R is available as a single-sided and double-sided web cleaner. From its position on the web roller, it delivers optimal, consistent removal of dry, unbonded contamination from any web material (particle removal to 0.5 micron is achievable).

“The CyClean-R was designed after we became aware of a need in the market for an advanced web cleaning system that can be used on a web that sits around a roller,” says Adam Battrick, Sales Director at Meech. “This makes the CyClean-R ideal for use in many applications, especially those with low-tension webs — this type of web has always been difficult to clean as effectively as a high tension web — with CyClean-R, this issue is now eliminated — and as it’s a non-contact cleaner, there is no risk of surface damage, or interference with web tension and tracking.

“Our reliable Meech Air Handling Unit (AHU) forms part of the package, possessing a filtration system while providing the vacuum pressure and blowing pressure airflows that create a unique cleaning technique. CyClean-R also has low noise output and requires no consumable products, making it a cost-effective, energy-saving web cleaner.”

With a compact, space saving design that enables it to be installed onto most machinery, CyClean-R can be used across a wide range of installations and applications. Able to be installed as either a single or double sided unit, it is also suitable for a variety of web widths up to 9,000mm. Every system also has Air balancing and Auto airflow adjustment, which means it can be set for a specific application and will then automatically maintain optimum cleaning performance, without operator intervention. CyClean-R is available with a number of different opening configurations to suit a wide range of production lines and budgets.

“Meech is always striving to develop the perfect solutions to issues that can hamper production in a variety of sectors,” concludes Battrick. “The CyClean-R, much as with our other technology, has been developed following close consultation with industries that utilise web materials and we’re delighted to be presenting this highly advanced and supremely efficient technology to the wider market.”

CyClean-R is available in three configurations: fixed, manual operation and pneumatic. All versions incorporate Meech’s industry leading Hyperion static control bars, designed to eliminate static charges from web materials.

Posted October 13, 2020

Source: Meech International