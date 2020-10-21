Berry Global Announces Installation Of European 3D Embossing Asset

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — October 21, 2020 — Berry Global Group, Inc. announced today its installation of its first 3D embossing line in its Biesheim, France facility. In response to a growing market demand for high levels of softness and comfort, Berry’s investment will provide premium, value-added, and high-performing solutions to the nonwoven fabric hygiene market.

The new converting line will make 3D embossing as well as perforated topsheet and backsheet for the European hygiene market. The line offers high product flexibility with visually appealing embossing patterns, as well as the opportunity to deliver a premium experience to the end consumer.

“At Berry, we are always expanding our capabilities to better serve the nonwoven sector, and are pleased to incorporate Berry’s first 3D embossing line which will support the European market,” said Achim Schalk, EVP and General Manager, EMEIA, for the Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division of Berry.

The 3D technology, combined with Berry’s premium, soft nonwoven solutions can deliver advanced fluid management and skin comfort, as well as enhance cushioning and lofty performance. Material from this line will be used in the manufacturing of diapers, adult incontinence, and feminine care products. The line will be fully installed by the end of this year.

As the leading nonwovens manufacturer in the world, Berry continues to make strides, enhancing product performance with softness, sustainability, and safety.

Posted October 21, 2020

Source: Berry Global Group, Inc.