Allertex Of America Names Jason Johnson Technical Sales & Business Development Director

CORNELIUS, N.C. — October 6, 2020 — Allertex of America Ltd. CEO Alistair Deas is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Johnson as technical sales & business development director.

Jason has been with Allertex for two years in which he has achieved record machinery sales in new markets. Allertex recognizes the U.S. nonwovens and technical textile industry continues to grow and evolve generating new, exciting opportunities. This appointment will play a major role in Allertex’s aggressive approach to new opportunities.

Johnson’s vast experience in the nonwovens industry will be an asset to the position and will provide support to the CEO in focusing Allertex sales and marketing strategy.

Posted October 6, 2020

Source: Allertex of America Ltd.