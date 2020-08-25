VEOCEL™ Beauty Introduces Fine Lyocell Skin Fibers And Special Manufacturing System To Accelerate Sustainable Beauty Trends

LENZING, Austria — August 25, 2020 — Lenzing Group today announced the introduction of the new LENZING™ Lyocell Fine Skin and LENZING™ Lyocell Micro Skin fibers under its specialty nonwoven ingredient brand VEOCEL™. These fibers, introduced under the VEOCEL Beauty segment, present a premium level of fineness, exquisite softness and translucency, which are ideal for beauty applications, above all for facial sheet masks. An all-new special manufacturing system is also launched to add greater supply chain transparency and will allow genuine premium VEOCEL Lyocell fibers to be identified in the final product.

New premium fiber options for sustainable beauty products

The launch of the new generation of LENZING Lyocell Skin fibers represent further growth of the VEOCEL Beauty brand, which supplies raw materials to products such as facial sheet masks and beauty wipes. Both LENZING Lyocell Fine Skin and LENZING Lyocell Micro Skin fibers are finer than other LENZING branded skin fiber types, with LENZING Lyocell Micro Skin fibers being the finest lyocell fibers in the nonwoven industry. Such feature gives consumers a more tender touch and luxurious feeling on skin, creating an exquisite sensual appeal.

The Skin fiber family features Lenzing’s patented Translucency technology, which allows the fibers to become translucent in wet state, rendering them suitable for a range of beauty products, especially delicate facial sheet masks. Facial sheet masks made using the technology will turn translucent when infused with serum, enabling consumers to pamper themselves with masks that meet their expectations for translucency, smoothness, fineness, and comfort. Currently, Lenzing is the only fiber producer that holds a patent for translucent facial sheet masks containing cellulosic fibers1, thereby setting them apart from other producers, offering a competitive advantage.

Since establishment, VEOCEL Beauty holds a range of eco-friendly fibers, supporting the transformation of the industry to provide more sustainable products to end-consumers by offering eco-responsible, trusted and clean sources of materials. All three LENZING Lyocell Skin fibers, the key offerings of VEOCEL Beauty, are produced exclusively in an integrated production site in Europe following stringent environmental standards.

Being close to the face like a “second skin”, facial sheet masks made of exquisite VEOCEL Lyocell fibers offer a naturally smooth and comfortable facial treatment. With hydration being a key concern of facial masks users, VEOCEL Lyocell fibers regulate liquid absorption and release, ensuring that serum of the product is evenly distributed and keeping the product moist.

VEOCEL Lyocell fiber types are medically tested and certified with the FKT “Medically Tested – Tested for Toxins” logo2. The fibers are also produced with the utmost care under an environmentally responsible production process to ensure they are clean and safe. They are certified according to the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, (Annex 6, product class I), demonstrating free from harmful ingredients and further assured the cleanliness of the fibers intended for beauty applications.

Elevate supply chain transparency and reinforce VEOCEL as a label of trust

A new special manufacturing system is now introduced in the Beauty segment and will enable VEOCEL Lyocell fibers to be doubtlessly identified in the final product, even after processing and conversion steps through the value chain. The system improves supply chain transparency without affecting fiber performance or characteristics and protects manufacturers from sourcing inferior counterfeit products. End consumers can also be rest assured that the product they purchase consists of genuine premium VEOCEL Lyocell fibers.

“We have witnessed positive changes across the beauty industry ecosystem in recent years, as consumers become more eco-conscious. They want beauty products manufactured from trustworthy ingredients and sustainable sources, using eco-responsible processes which do not contribute to pollution. Our new fiber types and special manufacturing system under VEOCEL Beauty will help to further open up opportunities for brands to enhance supply chain transparency and allowing them to deliver sustainable promises to consumers,” said Jürgen Eizinger, vice president of Global Business Management Nonwovens, Lenzing AG.

The launch of the new fiber type has already generated interest from industry partners, such as Happy Mask and Watsons from Hong Kong, and Sensatia Botanicals from Indonesia. By using the new fibers in their facial sheet mask products, these brands are showcasing their commitment to sustainability with the VEOCEL brand. To create a seamless shopping experience for customers, the VEOCEL brand also introduced a “Where To Buy” section on its website, allowing viewers to purchase VEOCEL branded fiber products directly from partners in just one click.

“Following last year’s launch of the certification criteria, which regulates the blending of VEOCEL branded fibers with 100-percent biodegradable materials, our team has been identifying ways to drive greater change in the nonwoven industry. Now, with the launch of LENZING Lyocell Fine Skin and LENZING Lyocell Micro Skin fibers and the special manufacturing system, we do not only reduce the environmental footprint, but also redefined the standards of sustainability in beauty applications. As we reinforce VEOCEL’s reputation as a trusted label in the nonwoven industry, we will continue to work closely with industry partners to implement measures that make our planet healthier,” shared Eizinger.

1 Licensees of the Translucency technology should ensure that any claims used are aligned with the patent conditions for the relevant market, and that their product meets the specified criteria.

2 Based on the requirements of the ISO 10993 norm (Biocompatibility standard)

Source: Lenzing VEOCEL