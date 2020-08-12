Suominen Increases Its Capacity In Europe By Upgrading And Restarting One Of Its Existing Production Lines In Italy

HELSINKI — August 12, 2020 — Suominen increases its spunlace capacity in Europe by upgrading and restarting one of its existing production lines in Cressa, Italy. The investment will strengthen Suominen’s capabilities in Europe and it is made in line with the strategy aiming for growth.

“Demand for nonwovens products is increasing in all regions. With this investment we are able to support our customers in responding to the growing demand,” says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

The total value of the investment is approx. EUR 8 million and the investment project will be finalized during the second half of 2021.

Source: Suominen Corporation