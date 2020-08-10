Marc Wolpers Named New Vice President Sales Hygiene At Winkler+Dünnebier /BICMA

NEUWIED/MAYEN, Germany — August 10, 2020 — Marc Wolpers is taking over the position of vice president, Sales Hygiene, at Winkler+Dünnebier GmbH (W+D) on August 10, 2020. He reports directly to the management.

In his new role, Wolpers will manage the entire sales department of the W+D Hygiene Solutions division and thus manage both, the W+D sales team and sales for BICMA Hygiene Technology in Mayen. Before that, he was sales director at Trützschler Nonwovens and has extensive professional knowledge of the hygiene industry.

Ulrich Wald, who held this position so far, will remain active for the company and will again concentrate on dealing with key accounts directly.

Source: Winkler+Dünnebier GmbH (W+D)