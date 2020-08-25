Fil Doux Textiles Introduces Two New Subcollections to Otratex Series

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — September 2020 — Fil Doux Textiles, a Brooklyn-based textile company producing mill-direct, luxurious upholstery and Otratex, a degradable vinyl alternative, is excited to debut two new Otratex subcollections — Brussels and Chalet.

Designed with the hospitality, cruise, and contract industries in mind, Otratex – The Conscious Choice, is made with natural enzymes embedded in the material that creates enhanced degradability. Within 30 years, the material fully decomposes when placed in an anaerobic environment such as a landfill, returning to the natural elements that comprise it. Always aiming to provide the utmost quality, feel, and cleanability in its textiles, all Otratex products, including the just-launched Brussels and Chalet subcollections, are available with the brand’s proprietary protectants — Pro-Tech for ink and denim protection; Pro-Tech Plus, which is bleach cleanable; and Copper Shield by Pro-Tech for antimicrobial properties, to further meet the demands and needs of the industry and its customers.

Drawing inspiration from the effortless luxury and comfort that linen often evokes, the 18-colorway Brussels line is perfect for hotels, cruise liners, and other spaces that act as escapes from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Brussels aims to make guests feel calm and at ease — a sentiment that will be crucial for owners and operators to acknowledge, especially as business and leisurely travel resume. Brussels’ resemblance to linen, a material typically not used for commercial and hospitality projects, combined with the durability, strength, and bleach cleanability of Otratex, offers the best of both worlds to these environments.

Also joining the Otratex product line is dual-toned Chalet, offering a white base with notable pops of unexpected, playful colors that are reminiscent of a bright Chilean spring morning. Unique to Fil Doux Textiles’ Otratex series, Chalet’s palette is fresh and lively, yet with a subtle touch of modernity, featuring hues of yellows, greens, oranges, blues, and reds. For designers looking for a more sophisticated look, the collection also includes warm greys and taupes. Chalet is unlike any Otratex collection that Fil Doux Textiles has launched and is an exemplary design solution for cruise ships, casinos, and guest room features where designers want to make the perfect design statement.

“I love the contrast of these two patterns,” said Fil Doux Textiles CEO and President Leo Novik. “While Chalet is fresh and whimsical, Brussels is more elegant and refined; yet both present a myriad of design possibilities to designers.”

Both collections embody the look, touch, and quality that Fil Doux Textiles’ reputation has been built upon and that client’s expect. Brussels coordinates beautifully with The Textures collection, and Chalet’s palette folds nicely into more of its best-selling color stories. As both Brussels and Chalet go hand-in-hand with other upholstery products, they can be used alongside fabrics to create a complete, beautiful space.

Highlighting a progressive approach to textile design, Otratex is manufactured in the company’s fully-vertical, tariff-free mills located in Chile and Brazil, allowing for customization and industry-dominant lead times. Like all Fil Doux Textiles’ products, the collection is produced using sustainable practices on an industrial scale — 80 percent of the company’s energy comes from solar and wind power, dye waters for fabrics are reused, and leftover fabrics are repurposed for packaging. In the spirit of environmental sustainability, Fil Doux Textiles has partnered with 501(c) One Tree Planted with a pledge to donate 1,000 trees to Brazilian Rainforests for every 1,000 yards of Otratex purchased.

