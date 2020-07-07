Julius Group, Noble Biomaterials Announce New Strategic Partnership To Launch Antiviral PPE For Consumers

HONG KONG/SCRANTON, Pa. — July 7, 2020 — Julius Group — a manufacturer that combines the latest technologies with heritage craftsmanship to produce gloves and fashion accessories — and Noble Biomaterials — an antimicrobial and conductivity solutions provider for soft-surface applications — today announced the launch of a strategic partnership to produce reusable antiviral/antibacterial gloves and masks for consumer use. Amid the global pandemic, the companies are partnering to allow Julius Group to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) using Noble Biomaterials’ Ionic+™ antimicrobial technology.

The reusable antimicrobial gloves and masks will be made with fabric that incorporates 99.9 percent pure silver, which provides a dramatic reduction in virus infectivity on soft surfaces. These consumer products will be released through InnoTier, a company recently launched by Julius Group. InnoTier is an innovation-driven company with a mission to develop products that help people live a more sustainable life.

“We believe that a truly innovative approach to technology can have a big impact on the world,” said Juliana Lam, chairman of Julius Group and founder and president of InnoTier. “It can impact people and the planet and ensure a sustainable future for all. We also believe that we can only do this with a truly global mindset.”

Noble Biomaterials’ infection-prevention textile technology has been used globally for decades in healthcare environments to reduce the growth of microbes and protect soft surfaces such as privacy curtains, bedding, scrubs and lab coats.

“This collaboration allows our companies to pool our expertise in order to develop products that drive transformation,” said Jeff Keane, CEO of Noble Biomaterials. “We are proud to be able to supply technology that will make consumers’ lives safer and more sustainable — especially at a time when safety is more important than ever. We will harness this partnership opportunity to propel innovation and get these advanced products to the masses.”

Posted July 7, 2020

Source: Noble Biomaterials