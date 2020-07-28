Freudenberg Partners With North Carolina State University To Supply Face Masks To Universities And Hospitals

DURHAM, N.C. — July 28, 2020 — Freudenberg Performance Materials has partnered with the Nonwovens Institute at North Carolina State University to manufacture face masks for UNC system universities, N.C. government organizations and hospitals.

As the fight against coronavirus continues, the need for essential face coverings continues to rise. Together with the Nonwovens Institute at NC State University, Freudenberg Performance Materials will begin production of earloop procedure and N95 masks. The two organizations are aligning their expertise and supply chains to bring PPE to universities and healthcare workers as quickly as possible.

Through this partnership, NC State is supplying Freudenberg Performance Materials with the necessary roll goods needed for production while Freudenberg provides the textile manufacturing expertise and work force needed to install, operate and maintain the four new production lines. “As the leader in the development of the next generation of nonwovens, we knew we could step in and help fill this critical need. By partnering with Freudenberg, we will ensure the reliable completion of millions of protective face coverings to battle the coronavirus using NWI’s novel filter media,” said Behnam Pourdeyhimi, executive director of the Nonwovens Institute. Once fully operational the site will be able to produce more than one million masks a month.

In addition to the face mask lines provided by NC State, Freudenberg is also in the process of installing six additional production lines to manufacture surgical and N95 masks. Not only will the lines help provide essential face coverings, but the addition of the lines has enabled Freudenberg add 50 new positions within the company to operate the lines. “Having the opportunity to make an impact in the fight against the pandemic and to help improve the safety of our community has given new meaning to our business, our operations and the engagement from our employees. We are happy we are able to take advantage of NC State’s capabilities and align them with our own to make this happen,” said Raoul Farer, general manager, Regional Business Unit North America.

Posted July 28, 2020

Source: Freudenberg