ANDRITZ To Supply State-Of-The-Art Spunlace Line To Eruslu Nonwoven Group, Turkey

GRAZ, Austria — July 8, 2020 — International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Eruslu Nonwoven Group to supply a complete neXline spunlace line for its plant located in Gaziantep, Turkey. The line has a production capacity of 18,000 t/a and is scheduled for installation and start-up at the beginning of 2021.

This new spunlace eXcelle line will be able to process a wide range of fibers, like polyester, viscose, lyocell, and bleached cotton, with grammages from 30 up to 75 gsm. It will produce high-quality wet wipes for cosmetics applications, fem care and baby diapers, dust wipes, hair dressing towels, medical bandages and gauzes, and many other products. The new line will enable Eruslu to diversify its product portfolio into new technical applications.

ANDRITZ will deliver a complete line, from web forming to drying.

The scope of supply includes:

one complete set of Laroche opening and blending machinery,

two inline high-speed TT cards,

one JetlaceEssentiel unit, which is the benchmark for hydroentanglement processes, including an ANDRITZ full filtration unit,

one neXdry double drum through-air dryer,

one neXecodry S1 system for energy saving

ANDRITZ and Eruslu have a long-term and successful collaboration that began in 2009. This is the fourth spunlace line to be provided by ANDRITZ, and it confirms the strong partnership between the two companies.

Eruslu Nonwoven Group, established in 1972, is a leading Turkish company specialized in the production of various textile products. In the nonwovens sector, the Group provides disposable products for the home cleaning and health sectors.

Posted July 8, 2020

Source: ANDRITZ AG