The German Textile Machinery Association (VDMA) To Start Technology Webtalks For The Textile Industry

FRANKFURT, Germany — June 18, 2020 — On June 22, the VDMA starts a series of Textile Machinery Webtalks. In the first edition experts from the companies Oerlikon Manmade Fibers, Mahlo and Nanoval will present technologies for the production of melt-blown nonwovens for respiratory protection masks (FFP masks and surgical masks). After the presentations, the experts will be available to answer the participants’ questions. The webtalk will run from 2 – 4 pm (German time). Participation is free of charge. Interested persons can register https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3262836347402854928

Further technology webtalks on other topics are in preparation. Please check www.machines-for-textiles.com/webtalk for updates.

Posted June 18, 2020

Source: VDMA