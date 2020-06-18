Oerlikon Neumag Celebrates Topping-Out Ceremony For The New Technology Center

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany — June 17, 2020 — With the construction of the new technology center for research and development, Oerlikon Neumag, the Neumünster-based German machine and plant manufacturer, is still fully on schedule. Only four months after the ground-breaking ceremony at the beginning of February, the topping-out ceremony could be celebrated today. Despite the conditions made more difficult by the Corona crisis, the timetable was adhered to.

“A heartfelt thank you goes to all those involved for their excellent work. We are looking forward to moving into the new technology center at the beginning of 2021 in order to focus even more strongly on our customers in the development of our product lines”, said Oerlikon Neumag site manager Matthias Pilz, underlining the achievement of the next construction phase. However, the construction team still has a lot of work to do before normal operation can begin. Following completion of the 2,100 m² hall in autumn this year, the new laboratory facilities will be installed and commissioned. Only then development work and customer trials can begin.

The signs at the Neumünster site are pointing to growth. With an investment volume in the two-digit million range, the new building documents the clear commitment of the Oerlikon Group to continuous future-oriented research and development work. The high-tech company’s new developments repeatedly set standards in the areas of professionalism, process stability and sustainability.

In Oerlikon Neumag’s more than 70-year history, numerous successful product developments are proof of the company’s innovative spirit. Today, more than 500 permanent employees work at the Neumünster site, of which almost 60 are in the research and development department alone.

Posted June 18, 2020

Source: Oerlikon