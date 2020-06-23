INDA Reschedules FiltXPO™ To Collocate with IDEA® 2022 In Miami Beach

CARY, N.C. — June 17, 2020 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announces a new FiltXPO™ venue and date for its second edition. FiltXPO is North America’s only exhibition and technical conference dedicated to filtration and separation and will now co-locate with IDEA®, the triennial global nonwovens and engineered materials exposition, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, in Florida. IDEA, March 28-31, 2022, and FiltXPO, March 29-31, 2022, will be held as two distinct events in the same building, at the same time.

“We are moving FiltXPO out of a crowded 2021 to avoid a calendar collision with the World Filtration Congress (WFC) organized by the American Filtration & Separation Society (AFS). They needed to reschedule their event for September 2021, which is too close to the original FiltXPO 2021 dates in October. So, we’ll combine FiltXPO with IDEA in March 2022, significantly enhancing the value for more companies to exhibit and attend,” said Dave Rousse, INDA president.

FiltXPO brings a global platform to growing North American markets and features three-days of technical conference sessions with daily keynote addresses, and over 20 speaker presentations. Building off its successful 2020 inaugural event, the second edition is expected to attract 200 exhibitors and 2,000 professionals involved in the design, manufacture, sales, use or study of filtration and separation products, equipment, and services in North America. The collocation with IDEA will enhance the value of attending for all material science scouts and product developers. For full information visit: www.filtxpo.com

Industry Sectors:

FiltXPO is represented by industry sectors including: Water & wastewater treatment, petrochemicals, plastics, automotive, transportation, aerospace, chemicals and coatings, food & beverage production, biotechnology/pharmaceuticals, HVAC/indoor air quality, pulp & paper manufacturing, mining, oil & gas production, metal processing, industrial manufacturing, clean rooms, building management, and power generation.

Conferences:

FiltXPO technical conference sessions provide relevant, insightful information to aid in planning and decision-making, as well as concepts that add value to international filtration and separation research, development and commercialization of the latest materials and manufacturing technologies.

Audience:

The FiltXPO audience includes senior-level engineers, R&D professionals, executive management, and supply chain management across multiple market sectors.

Posted June 23, 2020

