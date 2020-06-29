Aran Biomedical Teoranta Announces The Appointment Of Todd Blair To The Newly Created Role Of VP Sales & Business Development (US)

GALWAY, Ireland — June 29, 2020 — Aran Biomedical, a trusted partner in the design, development and manufacture of implantable medical devices is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Todd Blair as Vice President of Sales and Business Development (US), with effect 1st July 2020. This role has been created to meet and manage the growing demand for Aran Biomedical’s implantable biomaterial product solutions. Todd will be responsible for leading the Company’s sales and business development activities in the US marketplace with a primary focus on the Orthopaedic, General Surgery and Vascular fields.

Todd Blair joins Aran Biomedical from Heraeus Medical Components where he held the role of Vice President of Corporate Strategy. Todd brings to Aran Biomedical more than 20 years of experience in sales and business development within the life sciences contract manufacturing industry, with a focus on implantable materials and technologies; including Bio-Textiles, Nitinol devices and polymeric components. Todd will support Aran Biomedical’s growth plans by identifying new business opportunities and developing and growing those relationships into sustainable and long-term partnerships. In addition, Todd will support internal teams on proposal and product solution development.

“We welcome Todd to Aran Biomedical and are delighted to appoint a candidate of his calibre as Vice President of Sales and Business Development (US),” said Peter Mulrooney CEO, Aran Biomedical. “The creation of this new position highlights the increasing level of interest Aran Biomedical is seeing in our implantable biomaterial products and services. It also demonstrates the importance of the US market to Aran Biomedical’s growth and expansion plans. We look forward to benefiting from Todd’s vast biomedical textile experience and contact network, to further expand our market presence, particularly for the Orthopaedics, Vascular and General Surgery fields, which are our key growth drivers.”

Posted June 29, 2020

Source: Aran Biomedical