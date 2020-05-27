Oerlikon Converts Lab Equipment For Production

Germany-based Oerlikon Nonwoven recently converted laboratory equipment at its R&D Center — typically used for development work and customer trials — to production-scale manufacturing. After realizing the demand could not be met with its initial small runs, Oerlikon invested to enable the equipment to run continuously.

“Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, we have received more than 500 inquiries that we are progressively dealing with,” said Andreas Frisch, head of operations, Oerlikon Nonwoven. “To be quite honest, we had initially not anticipated such tremendous interest. But the demand is there, and we quickly further adapted to the challenge.”

May/June 2020