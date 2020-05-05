Jenoptik Supplies State-Of-The-Art Laser Systems For Automotive Supplier In China

JENA, Germany — April 29, 2020 — A Chinese automotive supplier has ordered an additional laser-scoring machine for precision airbag perforation, investing in industry leading technology for processing automotive interiors.

Long-term customer Jiangsu Xinquan Automotive Trim Co. Ltd., located near Shanghai, has ordered an additional airbag laser perforation system from Jenoptik, after a recent delivery of an identical system to the same customer just a few weeks earlier. The new JENOPTIK-VOTAN A Scan system is currently being set up and commissioned in Jena, Germany. Delivery will take place shortly before summer.

Jenoptik President and CEO Stefan Traeger, said: “We are particularly pleased that Xinquan placed the order only a few days after resuming their daily business after a multi-week shutdown. As manufacturing activity in China actively increases, Chinese car models will continue to be equipped with lasered airbag solutions from Jenoptik in the future.”

JENOPTIK-VOTAN A Scan is the latest member of the product family that enables more efficient processing of safety system related materials in the automotive market. Using a fast-moving laser beam on a stationary component, the VOTAN A fires sensor-controlled light pulses too precisely cut predetermined breaking points in airbag covers. This results in simplified instrument panel air bag integration, improved esthetics and increased safety. Additionally, the technology can be adapted for processing sensitive materials such as leather, foam foils, as well as single- and multi-layer materials commonly used for vehicle interiors.

Posted May 5, 2020

Source: Jenoptik