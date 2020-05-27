Berry Global Expands

Berry Global Group, Evansville, Ind., has expanded its global capacity for Meltex™ meltblown nonwovens to support current demand. In North America, Berry converted a pilot line in Waynesboro, Va., to one that provides full commercial output.

The added capacity will be used for surgical-grade face masks as well as N95 and N99 respirators. In Berlin, Germany, Berry is installing a new production line — expected to be operational in October 2020 — that will focus on the production of highly efficient, premium FFP2 and FFP3 grade filter materials used in N95 and N99 products, respectively.

Berry also has extended its Synergex™ line with the launch of Synergex ONE media for face mask applications. The multilayer nonwoven composite material is produced in Europe and is intended to serve the European market.

“We are now beginning to see the localization of varying forms of equipment that produce materials for PPE, as countries and governments look to be able to react with speed to any future outbreaks,” said Cedric Ballay executive vice president and general manager for Europe in Health, Hygiene, and Specialties.

