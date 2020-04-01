Suominen Receives The First Fine To Flush Certification Granted To A Nonwovens Substrate Manufacturer With The HYDRASPUN® Royal Launch

HELSINKI — April 1, 2020 — Suominen is the first nonwoven substrate manufacturer to receive the Fine to Flush Manufacturer’s Generic Certificate from Water UK. The certification was granted for HYDRASPUN® Royal, which is a dispersible nonwoven material especially designed for moist toilet tissues that are flushed after use.

HYDRASPUN® Royal, which meets the stringent flushability standards established in the UK market by Water UK, is the newest addition to the Suominen’s market leading HYDRASPUN® flushable product family.

“Our HYDRASPUN® product line was the first dispersible product in the market, and producing sustainable, dispersible products is one of Suominen’s core competencies. Receiving the Fine to Flush certification from Water UK is a remarkable achievement for Suominen. It demonstrates Suominen’s commitment to innovation and being a nonwovens market leader. In addition, HYDRASPUN® Royal’s premium touch and feel combined with high dispersibility will raise the consumer experience to a new level,” says Andrew Charleston, Category Manager, Home Care.

Posted April 1, 2020

Source: Suominen