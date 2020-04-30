INDA Reschedules World Of Wipes® International Conference To August 24-27, 2020

CARY, N.C. — April 30, 2020 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has rescheduled the 14th edition of the World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference to August 24-27, 2020, in response to updated guidance on phased reopenings in various states, consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and a view of airline scheduling changes over the summer in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Initially scheduled June 22-25, the WOW event in Minneapolis will still take place in Minneapolis at the same venue, but a full two months later than originally scheduled.

“We have been carefully watching several metrics to guide our decision-making on this important event. With several states recently announcing their approaches to reopening in phases, it is clear in some states that the final phase will not be reached until late June or into July. Many airline schedules have been reduced to reflect this. We are now convinced that rescheduling this event a full two months later will coincide with the safe reopening of conferences and events, and with company travel policies that prevent employee travel until this late summer time frame,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President.

“At the event, we want to ensure the safety of our attendees and will follow heightened hygienic practices with sanitizers and wipes readily available, increased spacing between conference seats, increased hotel cleaning of surfaces, and reception food served by wait staff, not buffet style.” Rousse also notes that the last week of August is the first time frame that does not conflict with other industry events as the calendar becomes quite crowded in September, October, and November.

WOW 2020 will connect senior-level wipes professionals during four value-packed days combining relevant technical and educational content with business engagement opportunities.

Session topics include: buyer demographics, sustainability, industrial and flushable wipes, substrates, preservatives, and single use plastics. More than 400 senior-leadership participants attended WOW in 2019. For the full conference agenda, visit: https://www.worldofwipes.org/conference.php.

Event Highlights

Three exceptional Finalists vie for the prestigious World of Wipes Innovation Award® that represent advancements that expand the use of nonwoven fabrics in creativity, novelty of approach, uniqueness, and technical sophistication in product and technology innovations within the entire wipes value chain. This year’s Finalists include:

Berk International LLC: Food Fresh liners that can absorb accumulated moisture in sealed produce packages and reduce wilting and spoilage.I

TW Pro Brands: The DETEX® Metal Detectable Scouring Pad designed to be detected by metal detectors in most food production facilities to minimize the risk of foreign object contamination.

Lonza LLC: The NUGEN® NR Disinfectant Wipe designed to be a one-step no-rinse food contact surface disinfectant, that cleans and disinfects surfaces without detergent pre-clean or potable water-rinse requirements.

The winner will be announced Thursday, August 27.

Preceding the conference, INDA’s WIPES Academy will be led by instructor Chris Plotz, Director of Education & Technical Affairs, INDA, August 24-25. The WIPES Academy is the first and only comprehensive wipes training for the entire wipes supply chain.

Source: INDA