DuPont Launches #TyvekTogether Increasing Protective Garment Supply

WILMINGTON, Del.— April 15, 2020 — DuPont today launched a new program, #TyvekTogether, to increase the overall availability of Tyvek® personal protective garments in the company’s continued efforts to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect health care workers. At full capacity, this initiative could deliver 6 million additional non-surgical isolation gowns per month by enabling others to join us in protecting even more frontline responders.
“There’s a critical need for protective apparel, and we believe that working with other companies to convert their existing cut-and-sew manufacturing capacity to protective garment fabrication is the fastest way to protect more people,” said John Richard, Vice President & General Manager of DuPont Safety Solutions. “Our dedicated employees around the world are working 24/7 to make more Tyvek® material and patterns available to more organizations, working together to protect those who are protecting us.”
DuPont has invested in equipment and technology to significantly increase its production of Tyvek® and Tychem® garments globally to meet the ever-increasing demand for personal protection equipment (PPE). Since January we have increased production of Tyvek® garments by more than 9 million garments per month specifically for COVID-19 response, which is more than double the amount produced for any prior crisis. The #TyvekTogether Program will introduce a new specialized Tyvek® fabric to enable an increase in the amount of garment production for the COVID-19 response to 15 million garments a month.
The #TyvekTogether Program includes the following components:
- A new #TyvekTogether fabric, Tyvek® style 1222A, that has similar barrier properties to the core DuPont™ Tyvek® 400 garment offerings with adjusted fabric drape and hand to optimize material usage.
- Tyvek® style 1222A is available in roll-good form to existing and new customers with available cut-and-sew capabilities to increase the total amount of Tyvek® garments available as quickly as possible.
- DuPont will provide garment designs—including patterns and virtual manufacturing support—for a non-surgical isolation gown and a coverall that are optimized for simple and productive manufacturing. With these patterns and technical assistance, we aim to accelerate the speed that new converters are able to begin producing PPE.
- Partners can also use their own designs for coveralls and garments to meet local needs.
- Additionally, DuPont will donate more than 57,000 Tyvek® coveralls directly to the states in the US most impacted by COVID-19.
The DuPont Personal Protection unit of DuPont Safety & Construction remains committed to helping to protect those who protect others, especially as we strive to protect the dedicated workers on the front lines fighting COVID-19. For more information about the #TyvekTogether program, visit TyvekTogether.dupont.com.
Posted April 15, 2020
Source: DuPont