ANDRITZ To Supply High-Speed Spunlace Line To Karweb Nonwovens, Turkey

GRAZ , Austria — April 1, 2020 — International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Karweb Nonwovens to supply a complete neXline spunlace line for its plant located in Gaziantep, Turkey. The line is scheduled for installation and start-up at the beginning of 2021.

This new neXline spunlace eXcelle line is dedicated to the production of viscose and polyester wipes as well as biodegradable wipes. The production capacity can be up to 18,000 t/a.

ANDRITZ will provide a full line with state-of-the-art equipment – from web forming to drying. The scope of supply includes the complete opening and blending machinery, two inline high-speed TT cards, a proven JetlaceEssentiel unit (including a water filtration unit) for hydroentanglement, a neXdry through-air dryer, and a neXecodry S1 system for energy saving.

This order confirms the strong and successful relationship between ANDRITZ and Karweb Nonwovens. In 2017, ANDRITZ supplied a spunlace line to Karweb for production of roll-goods made from several types of fibers, such as polyester, viscose, Tencel, cotton and polyamide.

Karweb Nonwovens, founded in 2013, is a division of Kara Holding and the first and only Turkish manufacturer of airlaid products for health care, hygiene and special disposable materials. The company serves customers worldwide.

Posted April 1, 2020

Source: ANDRITZ