ANDRITZ Has Developed A High-Speed Converting Line For The Production Of Face Masks

GRAZ, Austria — April 9, 2020 — ANDRITZ Diatec, part of international technology Group ANDRITZ, has developed a fully automatic, high-speed face mask converting line for the production of disposable face masks. In the first configuration, this new converting line will be able to produce masks for surgical/medical applications; other mask types – like N95/FFP2 – are currently being evaluated.

The new ANDRITZ D-Tech Face Mask line produces and laminates three or more layers of fabrics (spunbond, meltblown, thermo-bonded nonwovens and others) and ensures highest quality and hygiene standards. It comprises unwinding and guiding units for nonwoven webs, cutting and positioning devices for the metal nose bar, an edge welding and cutting unit, a 90° rotation process, as well as positioning and welding of the ear loop elastics.

The line has a speed of up to 110 m/min and is able to produce up to 750,000 face masks per day. There are also different packaging options available: products can be packed in bags by an automatic flow wrapping machine or in cardboard boxes by an automatic cartoner.

ANDRITZ Diatec is one of the globally leading specialists for converting machines for the production of hygiene end products: diapers for children and adults, feminine hygiene, underpads, absorbent pads for the food industry, and now also face masks.

Posted April 9, 2020

Source: ANDRITZ AG