Reifenhäuser Reicofil Supplies Meltblown Line For The Production Of Filter Material For FFP Respirators To Berry Global Group

TROISDORF, Germany — April 2, 2020 — Reifenhäuser Reicofil and Berry Global Group have signed a contract for a meltblown line for the production of highly efficient filter material for FFP2 (N95) and FFP3 (N99) respirators. The plant is scheduled to be deliverd in June. In order to support the fight against the corona virus, Reifenhäuser Reicofil had reduced the delivery time of the line by one third, to 3.5 months.

The 1.6 m wide Reicofil meltblown line is equipped with a technology for electrostatic charging and provides high-quality filter material that guarantees a high degree of separation, low pressure loss and a high storage capacity. The plant will bring an additional annual capacity of 550 tonnes of N95 material respectively 365 tonnes of N99 material to the market, which will serve the EMEA economic area. The plant will be installed in France.

Dr. Bernd Kunze, CEO of Reifenhäuser Reicofil, says: “We are pleased that the Berry Group, the world’s largest producer of nonwovens, is investing in new capacities for urgently needed, high-quality filter material. The demand for these materials is currently enormous and will, in our opinion, remain so in the future. We will provide all producers, who want to get involved in the fight against COVID-19, with the best possible support for rapid project realisation. This is virtually a ‘NATO project’, jointly supported by Americans, French and Germans. That makes me proud as a European.”

Posted April 3, 2020

Source: Reifenhäuser Reicofil GmbH & Co. KG