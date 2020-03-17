IFAI Announces Some Upcoming Events/Conferences Will Be Postponed Or Held Online

March 17, 2020 — ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) today joined other industry associations in announcing changes to its upcoming event schedule. IFAI’s calendar is a busy one, and the organization is still figuring out all the details, but some events may be moved online while others will be postponed as noted below in a message from IFAI President and CEO Steve Schiffman:

“As concern over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) grows, I want all IFAI members to know we are closely monitoring developments and following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). We will follow their recommendations to keep our employees, their families and our members healthy and safe. With this in mind:

IFAI staff is working remotely and we remain fully capable of serving our members’ needs.

We have made the decision to transition the Smart Fabrics Summit that was scheduled April 16–17, 2020 in Washington D.C., to a fully virtual event with largely the same roster of speakers and great content.

We are postponing the Fabricators Conference and Showcase that was scheduled April 30–May 1, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla. We hope to announce new plans for the conference as soon as possible.

The Outlook® Conference is being re-evaluated regarding the best way to deliver the timely content to our members. The event website will be updated in the coming days with the plan for this year.

We are currently planning IFAI Expo to be held as scheduled. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and make adjustments to our plans, if necessary, closer to the event dates of November 4–6, 2020.

As your industry trade association, we will continue to serve you throughout this unsettling time and beyond.

There are helpful resources available for all IFAI members including:

– U.S. Small Business Administration about loans and grants

– COVID-19 Strategies and Policies of large companies

IFAI staff will be available “as always” to serve members and customers, answer questions, source products, and create and curate content for our magazines, websites, webinars and more.

IFAI will be facilitating discussions and sharing experiences on how you can navigate the state of your industry.”

Posted March 17, 2020

