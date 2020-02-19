INDEX™ 2020 Exhibitor Preview: Avgol — Sustainability Matched With Performance

TEL-AVIV, Israel — February 19, 2020 — Avgol, a manufacturer of high-performance non-woven fabric solutions across turnkey markets, will bring its unique brand of customer-led innovation to INDEX™20.

INDEX™20 is a leading industry showcase that highlights the impressive innovations in the field of non-woven materials and services. At the previous INDEX event in 2017, almost 13,000 visitors attended from over 100 countries around the globe. Reflecting the widespread growth and versatility of nonwoven materials, INDEX attracts representatives and delegates from sectors including hygiene, geotextiles, automotive, health and medical, geotextiles and packaging.

The exhibition takes place 31 March – 3 April at Palexpo, Geneva and is the largest of its kind in the region. The Avgol team will be welcoming attendees to stand 2119, highlighting both the short and long-term benefits of partnering with Avgol, including the impressive suite of technology innovations on offer.

In a commercial space that demands heightened sustainability, delegates to INDEX™20 will find out more about the significant technologies developed by Avgol that enable eco-friendly processes and materials to run the full gamut of manufacturing, from initial design stage to completion.

One breakthrough innovation on display will be Avgol natureFIT™, a brand new platform of technologies that breathes new life and functionality into non-woven fabrics by replacing a number of traditionally synthetic components with naturally-derived alternatives that displace resin content with a specially designed mineral-based filler, bestowing cotton-like qualities into the material.

In addition, visitors to INDEX™20 will find out more about beneFIT™ Care, a suite of value-added processes which enhance the consumer experience through natural additives that improve on friction reduction, skin wellness from moisture exposure, and prolonged article contact.

Tommi Björnman, Chief Commercial Officer at Avgol, commented: “We’re delighted to exhibit at INDEX once again. The scope of non-woven materials in today’s world is so vast that it’s a great opportunity to bring turnkey sectors together and demonstrate the incredible innovations that are set to disrupt established markets.

“Our uniquely consumer-led approach to research and development has enabled us to drive new exciting technologies through not only our core markets of hygiene, automotive and medical applications, but to the wider industries that rely on non-woven fabrics every day. natureFIT and beneFIT care are two great examples of how Avgol is helping product designers to add value, flexibility and sustainability into new designs without sacrificing performance.”

Source: Avgol Nonwovens