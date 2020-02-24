INDEX™ 2020 Exhibitor Preview: Avgol Lines Up Market Disruption With Enhanced FIT Strategy

TEL-AVIV, Israel — February 24, 2020 — Ahead of its attendance at INDEX™20, Avgol, a manufacturer of high-performance non-woven fabric solutions across turnkey markets, has redoubled the principles of its innovative FIT™ strategy.

Aimed squarely at disrupting the established retail and manufacturing status quo, the innovative FIT strategy turns the product development cycle on its head by creating value, flexibility and sustainability for brands and manufacturers from the outset.

Evolving over several years following in-depth cross-market insight, Avgol has designed the modular FIT suite of technologies to build heightened versatility and functionality directly into the core value proposition of the end product by putting the user first and foremost, to deliver true consumer-led innovation.

As part of the strategy’s ongoing development, the company has developed a new roadmap that highlights the various elements comprising the FIT strategy, underlining the core consumer benefits that the technology platform unlocks.

Shachar Rachim, CEO at Avgol, commented: “No effective development model stays still, and we’re delighted to highlight the next natural evolution of our FIT strategy. At Avgol, we make the complex simple by always keeping a keen focus on the customer and the deliverable benefits for brands and designers alike.

“The next organic step in our strategy’s development lies in the latest additions to the line-up, natureFIT™ (reduced environmental impact) and formFIT™ (structures and resins). Our strategy revolves around significantly boosting product value by putting the consumer and their needs at the front and center of our innovation. That focus has brought Avgol to the table since the beginning of the business, and it’s what drives us still. The FIT strategy is the next logical step.”

Avgol representatives will be attending INDEX™20 at Palexpo, Geneva, between March 31 and April 3 on stand 2119, demonstrating the real-time commercial benefits of the FIT platforms to visitors from hygiene, health, medical and many other industries.

Posted February 24, 2020

Source: Avgol Nonwovens