Honeywell Unveils Spectra Shield® 6166 For Increased Protection In Hard Body Armor

LAS VEGAS — January 21, 2020 — Honeywell today announced the newest addition to its innovative Spectra Shield 6000 series for high-performing ballistic materials to meet strict requirements for protective equipment and the growing global demand for lightweight protection. Spectra Shield® 6166, which further expands Honeywell’s suite of high-performing hard armor products for militaries and law enforcement, was introduced at the SHOT Show at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas.

“As the industry is consistently challenged to meet aggressive performance targets for protection set by law enforcement and militaries globally, we have evolved our products to allow helmet, plate and vest manufacturers to create lighter designs that don’t compromise safety,” said Tim Swinger, business director for armor at Honeywell Packaging & Composites. “Spectra Shield 6166 is our highest-performing ballistic material for rifle protection in hard body armor designs, and provides the highest energy adsorption for high-power rifle or high-energy threats.”

To meet the global body armor demand, Honeywell last year announced increased production capacity of its proprietary Spectra® fiber, an ultra-strong, yet lightweight fiber made from ultra-high molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), that is incorporated into Shield technology for use in advanced armor applications. Honeywell’s Shield technology is also capable of combining a variety of aramid fibers and resins to meet specific performance requirements in soft and hard armor applications.

The Spectra Shield 6000 series, which continues Honeywell’s legacy in providing the highest performing ballistic materials for protective equipment, is the latest Spectra Shield introduction focusing on next generation materials to offer new choices for today’s stringent body armor requirements. The series has expanded to include Spectra Shield® 6472 for improved protection in military helmets and Spectra Shield® 6360 to enhance soft body armor. The full Spectra Shield series has been widely adopted and proven for the most advanced armor applications globally, from bullet-resistant vests, breast plates, and helmets, to combat vehicles and military aircraft, where lightweight solutions and performance are critical.

Pound for pound, Spectra is 15 times stronger than steel, yet light enough to float. It has up to 60% greater strength than alternate aramid fiber, and is made from UHMWPE using a patented gel-spinning process. Honeywell maintains an active Spectra fiber and ballistic materials research program focused on continuous improvement and development of high-performance materials.

Posted January 21, 2020

Source: Honeywell