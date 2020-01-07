Davlyn Group Strengthens Management Team With New Hires

SPRING CITY, Pa., — January 6, 2020 — The Davlyn Group continues to build out its leadership team, further executing on its plans for growth naming Jeff Zola vice president of marketing and Michael Braswell director of engineering.

As vice president of marketing, Zola will be responsible for the organization’s strategic planning and B2B marketing efforts. Over the last 20 years, Jeff has held a variety of technical and commercial leadership roles at DuPont, AMETEK, and Tyco International, and was most recently vice president of marketing at NovaTech LLC. Jeff holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and an M.S. in Engineering Management, both from Drexel University.

As Director of Engineering, Braswell will provide leadership across all facets of engineering, spanning process improvement, plant engineering, maintenance, and R&D. Braswell joins Davlyn from Tesla, where he was manufacturing engineering manager at its Gigafactory. Prior to that, he held engineering and supply chain management positions at Celgard. Braswell holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from North Carolina State University and an M.B.A. from Duke University.

“The additions of Jeff and Michael to our leadership team will allow us to execute on our growth strategy,” said Mauricio Zavatti, CEO. “Their proven track records, strategic perspective, and continuous improvement plans will be critical to our success.”

Source: Davlyn