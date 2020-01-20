Athletes Win With Grays’ Field Hockey Sticks Amplified With XG Sciences’ Graphene Nanoplatelets

LANSING, Mich. — January 20, 2020 — XG Sciences, Inc., designer and manufacturer of graphene nanoplatelets and advanced materials containing graphene nanoplatelets, announces the innovative use of XG Sciences’ graphene in Grays’ field hockey sticks. For over 160 years Grays of Cambridge, Ltd. has been on the forefront of creating superior sports equipment and has continued that path by strategically incorporating graphene into their GR hockey sticks to elevate player performance.

First isolated and characterized in 2004, graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms configured in an atomic-scale honeycomb lattice. Among many noted properties, monolayer graphene is harder than diamonds, lighter than steel but significantly stronger, and conducts electricity better than copper. Graphene nanoplatelets are particles consisting of multiple layers of graphene. Graphene nanoplatelets have unique capabilities for energy storage, thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, barrier properties, lubricity and the ability to impart physical property improvements when incorporated into plastics, metals or other matrices.

“Adding graphene into our durable GX composite matrix enabled us to forge the GR Collection to deliver exceptional feel, power and playability,” said James Bunday, Range Development Lead, Grays Hockey. “The feedback we received after launching the GR Collection was tremendous because the graphene-enhanced technology strengthens the hockey sticks and helps players reach great all-around performance.”

When it comes to field hockey, the most important piece of equipment is a player’s stick. Athletes need their stick to be light weight while running, provide superior ball control when performing specialized shots and have great power to deliver the game winning goal. With a graphene-enhanced field hockey stick two unique things happen, energy is more efficiently transferred, and more shock is absorbed giving the player a better feel and response.

“XG Sciences is helping to redefine the sporting goods industry by boosting player performance with graphene-enhanced equipment,” says Philip Rose, Chief Executive Officer, XG Sciences. “In the sporting goods space, XG formulations have also been in full production in Callaway’s graphene-enhanced golf balls improving player performance by delivering better ball speed, control and distance.”

Source: XG Sciences, Inc.