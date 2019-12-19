Sappi North America Appoints Tom Radovich As Managing Director Of Cloquet, Minn. Mill

BOSTON — December 19, 2019 — Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and dissolving wood pulp, today announced the promotion of Tom Radovich to Managing Director of Sappi North America’s Cloquet Mill in Minnesota, effective as of Dec. 1, 2019. This news follows the appointment of Mike Schultz, former Managing Director, as Vice President of Manufacturing for Sappi North America this past fall. Radovich has served as interim Managing Director of the Cloquet Mill since September.

“I am proud to be given the opportunity to lead Sappi’s Cloquet Mill. We continue to remain a bright spot in the community because of our strong commitment to employee safety and education, sustainability, and giving back. I look forward to strengthening these efforts further in the years to come in my new role,” said Radovich.

Radovich has been a part of Sappi’s Cloquet Mill for 25 years beginning in the Technical Department in 1994. After Sappi’s acquisition of the mill in 2002, he was named Paper Operations Superintendent then again promoted to Operations Lead in 2005. His work at the Cloquet Mill has included the upgrade of the PM12 coater, leading the pulp mill conversion project for the new dry fiber building and the PM4 former upgrade. After his promotion in 2017 to Paper Mill Manager, his direct leadership was instrumental in achieving the mill’s record efficiency performance.

“The permanent appointment of Tom Radovich as Managing Director of Sappi’s Cloquet Mill is a decision made with confidence,” said Schultz. “Tom’s wealth of experience for the role, combined with his commitment toward the success of the mill, will ensure Sappi’s continued progression as a leader in the industry.”

As a continuation of the interim role, Radovich will assume all acting duties as Managing Director for Sappi’s Cloquet Mill and its place in the community. He holds a Bachelor of Paper Science and Engineering degree from the University of Minnesota.

Posted December 19, 2019

Source: Sappi North America, Inc.