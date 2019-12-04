INDA Announces FiltXPO™ Technical Conference Speaker Lineup: Engineers And Scientists Delve Into Critical Filtration And Separation Topics

CARY, NC — December 4, 2019 — Engineers, scientists and industry professionals will dive deep into critical filtration and separation issues at the FiltXPO technical conference, Feb. 26-28, 2020, at Navy Pier, Chicago, Ill. The stellar speaker line up with conference details are available on the event website.

Paired with the exhibition featuring up to 200 exhibitors, technical presentations by more than 30 industry experts will address the critical issues of filtration and separation processes and materials. FiltXPO is the only North American exhibition and technical conference dedicated exclusively to filtration and separation.

The program features keynote presentations and intensely-focused sessions around the following seven interest areas: air and gas filtration, biopharmaceutical, filter media modeling, nanofiber filter media, membrane technologies, separation and manufacturing and water filtration. The program continues to add subject matter experts.

FiltXPO attendees can glean insights and strategies into such areas as:

Engineering cleaner air

Developing next-generation filters

Low-cost material alternatives for microfiltration applications

Testing filter efficiencies

Protecting livestock against airborne viruses

Meeting stringent emission norms

Groundbreaking nanofiber research

Among other compelling session topics are modeling filtration technologies that can provide clean air and water to astronauts on deep space missions; ecological and environmental alternatives to fluorinated hydrocarbons; filtration megatrends affecting machinery manufacturers; new silicon filtration membrane technology; and optimizing filtration media for wastewater-related gas removal.

Keynote speakers include:

Gas Phase and Particulate Filtration: Delivering Advanced Solutions with Performance Materials – Michael O’Laughlin, Vice President, Advanced Solutions, Lydall Performance Materials will provide keen insights for engineering cleaner air with gas phase filtration by adsorbing molecular contaminants with physisorption and chemisorption.

Current Challenges, New Technologies and the Future Prospects of Novel Filters for Biopharmaceutical Separations – Michael Phillips, Ph.D., Director Next Generation BioProcessing R&D, MilliporeSigma will share a Fortune 500 company’s viewpoint on new technologies and challenges overcome to develop next-generation filters.

Understanding Airborne Dust and Droplet Filtration Via Multiscale Modeling and Experiment – Tafreshi Hooman, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University will present past and current studies on modeling dust particles filtration via fibrous filters that are key to designing new products for droplet removal.

Separation & Manufacturing – Shagufta Patel, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Parker Hannifin Company

Other highlighted speakers include:

Air/Gas Filtration – A Novel Long-Life Air Cleaning Unit and its Continuous Operation Performance Analysis presented by Xin Feng, Research Fellow, Air Cleaning Techcenter(ACT), China Academy of Building Research; Testing and Estimating Efficiencies of Ventilation Filters at PM2.5 and 10 by R. Vijayakumar, Ph.D. President, Aerfil, LLC; Airborne Pathogen Protection in Livestock Operations, Carlos Lora, Global Director of Market Strategy Animal Science, AAF International (Daikin Industries); An Innovative Filter Media for Hot Gas Filtration Application, Neeraj Shukla, Manager, Welspun India Limited.

Biopharmaceuticals – Progress and Future Potential of Monolitchic Chromatographic Resins in Bioseparations presented by Ales Strancar, CEO, BIA Separations D.O.O. as well as additional speakers to be announced.

Filter Media Modeling – Microscale Simulation of Gas-Liquid and Liquid-Liquid Filtration, presented by Ben Mullins, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Director Occupation, Environment and Safety, Curtin University; Modeling Heterogeneous Filter Structure and Pressure Drop Evolution, Chris Hogan, Ph.D., Professor and Director of Graduate Studies, University of Minnesota, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Modeling to Design Filtration Processes with Application to Crewed Missions in Deep Space, Christopher Cox, Ph.D., Professor & Department Head, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; Machine Learning-Based Segmentation and Identification of Individual Fibers and Binders in CT Images of Fibrous Media, Andreas Wiegmann, CEO, Math2Market GmbH; and Modeling and Simulation of Meltblown Processes for Fine Fiber Nonwovens, Dietmar Hietel, Ph.D., Director of Process Control, Fraunhofer-Institute For Industrial Mathematics (ITWM).

Membrane Technologies – Preparations and Characterizations of Low-Cost Porous Ceramic Membranes for Potential Microfiltration Applications, presented by

Jang-Hoon Ha, Ph.D., Powder and Ceramics Division, Korea Institute of Materials Science; Antifouling Silicon Nanofiltration Membranes for Molecular-Scale Separations in Harsh Environments, Brendan Smith, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Associate, MIT; and PLA Filter Media, Behnam Pourdeyhimi, Ph.D., William A. Klopman Distinguished Professor and Executive Director, North Carolina State University, The Nonwovens Institute. Fred Lybrand, Director, Business Development, HESF, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, also will speak in this session track.

Nanofiber Filter Media – Metallized Nanofibers: Pollutants Removal and Medical Applications Based on Filtration, presented by Alexander L. Yarin, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor, University of Illinois at Chicago; and Production of Micro and Nanofibers by Solution Blow Spinning: Current Status, Eliton Medeiros, Ph.D. Professor, Federal University of Paraíba. Other speakers include Stanislav Petrik Director, Technical University of Liberec; Peter Kofinas, Ph.D., ChBE Professor & Chair, Maryland Energy Innovation Institute, University of Maryland; and Andrew McDowell, Director, Sales & Marketing, NXTNANO.

Separation and Manufacturing – Case Study in the Development and Use of PFAs and Other Flourinated Hydrocarbons and the Resulting Ecological Mayhem, presented by Hal Alper, President & Chief Science Officer, MYCELX Technologies Corporation; Filtration and Filter Media Production in a Changing World, Lothar Kaierle, Vice President Sales Nonwovens, American Truetzschler, Inc.; and Textile Composites: Important Considerations for Performance and Manufacturability, Ray Piascik, Director of Marketing and Sales, Beckmann Converting, Inc. & Sandel International. Also speaking, Carl Shenk, R&D Manager, MYCELX Technologies Corporation.

Water Filtration – Targeted Odorous Gas Removal presented by Jayraj Joshi, Ph.D., Product Innovation Specialist, Purafil Filtration Group, among other notable talks.

FiltXPO is expected to attract more than 2,000 attendees and 200 exhibitors for three intensely-focused days of technical program content within the hottest topics in filtration and separation. Technical conference sessions will run in conjunction with the show floor exhibition. To register and for program updates and speaker announcements, visit the filtxpo.com

Posted December 4, 2019

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry