Herrmann Ultrasonics, Inc. Expands To Support Continued Growth And Sales

BARTLETT, IL — December 16, 2019 — Herrmann Ultrasonics is pleased to announce that they are currently in the process of adding 10,000 square feet to their US headquarters in Bartlett, IL. After almost 30 years in the US market, the ultrasonic manufacturer will increase its footprint to 30,000 square feet. The expansion will support Herrmann’s planned growth over the next 6 years, allowing for additional manufacturing space, as well as increased employee growth.

“We look forward to the additional space, not only to strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality ultrasonic parts on time, but in addition the increased space will allow us to expand our workforce to include even more skilled, experienced team members.” Uwe Peregi, Executive Vice President and General Manager said.

The expansion will include a new training / buy-off center for customer seminars and hands-on technology training, an all-new PACKAGING and METALS lab for material trials and testing, as well as newly designed office space.

Construction, under general contractor Reiche Construction, Inc. is expected to be complete by mid-June and upon completion of the expansion Herrmann Ultrasonics will be hosting a technology day for customers and friends. Throughout the day, inspiring ultrasonic workshops covering every aspect of ultrasonic welding will be held. Theoretical knowledge and engaging live demonstrations will also be available. Whether you have worked with ultrasonic joining technology in the past or not – they will offer a workshop increasing your ultrasonic knowledge.

Herrmann Ultrasonics has become the technology leader in ultrasonic welding by developing the most advanced products, providing ULTRASONICS ENGINEERING expertise and total solution offerings. They are focused on providing ultrasonic welding technology for various markets such as the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, battery, food and hygiene industries.

Continuous growth of their PLASTICS, PACKAGING, NONWOVENS and newly developed METALS divisions, has allowed the company to establish technology centers throughout North America and Mexico. The expansion of the US headquarters will allow the company to support growing markets and demands.

Posted December 16, 2019

Source: Herrmann Ultrasonics, Inc.