HeiQ And Standard Fibers To Announce Next Generation Bio-Based “Starts Cool, Stays Cool” Fabric Technology At Heimtextil

SCHLIEREN, Switzerland — December 17, 2019 — Swiss textile innovator HeiQ adds bio-based thermo-functional polymer products to their HeiQ Smart Temp family for a full range of intelligent thermoregulation triggered by body heat. The newly introduced products add dual-action cooling at contact to the already successful dynamic evaporative cooling technology.

Launched in 2011, HeiQ Smart Temp was a pioneer in intelligent thermoregulation technology for textiles. Continuous refinements of this product range have allowed HeiQ to be the go-to solution provider as its technologies offer not only industry-leading dynamic evaporative cooling performance, but also ease of application and a friendly price point for brand partners. The latest breakthrough with cool touch technology allows consumers to touch, feel and understand the technology at point-of-sale, and ensures thermal comfort at all times by providing the benefits of cool at contact and continuous evaporative cooling. It is currently optimized for use on home textile products such as mattress ticking and bed linens. All HeiQ Smart Temp products are Oeko-Tex® Class 1-4 conform, bluesign® and USDA BioPreferred pending.

As the demand for thermo-functional polymer applications continues to grow, HeiQ created HeiQ Iberia to focus on this product development. There are three new products (two more in the pipeline) in the range that all provide instant cooling from a bio-based thermo-functional polymer, and each product is optimized to perform on specific items such as mattress ticking or bedding accessories. By adding a new category of products to the range, HeiQ now has a broad range of intelligent thermoregulation solutions for home textile market. HeiQ is launching these products for home textiles with their partner Standard Fiber at Heimtextil Frankfurt (7-10 January 2020).

“We have more and more business developing around temperature-regulating technologies,” said Sandy Gray, CEO at Standard Fiber LLC. “To support our mission of continuously introducing new technologies and innovations to our customers, we are excited to work with HeiQ and present HeiQ Cool Touch technologies to our customers to elevate and differentiate their products in the market”.

Come to the Standard Fiber booth (A41 in Hall 11) at Heimtextil in Frankfurt January 7-10, 2020, to touch and feel the difference.

Posted December 17, 2019

Source: HeiQ Materials AG