Trivantage® Launches Marine Upholstery Collection

GLEN RAVEN, N.C.— November 22, 2019 — Trivantage®, a one-stop shop for fabrics, hardware, and accessories, has launched the Marine Upholstery Collection, a curated line of products designed to provide the best selection of fabric options for any marine upholstery project.

“Trivantage takes pride in its marine product offerings,” said Katelyn Bell, product launch specialist. “Every day, we meet the need of boaters, marine fabricators, and manufacturers who require trusted performance and superior design for boating applications, and our Marine Upholstery Collection is designed with those needs in mind.”

From new, top-of-the-line fabrics to trusted and proven brands, products included in the Marine Upholstery Collection were specifically chosen because they meet or exceed industry performance standards, including durability, colorfastness, cleanability, and comfort. Whether fabric is being used for helm seats, sofa cushions, or dining chairs, the collection’s fabric options are available in an extensive range of prices, colors, patterns, and textures to satisfy any customer need.

The effects of the sun, sea spray and rain are no match for the Marine Upholstery Collection, meaning fabrics maintain their look and feel for years on the water:

Sunbrella Horizon™ – Best-in-Class Marine Industry Game-Changer, New Sunbrella Horizon engineered synthetic leather (ESL) brings unparalleled style, comfort, and performance to the water. Crafted to meet the brand standards of artistry, craftsmanship, and performance, Sunbrella Horizon features a five-year general product warranty and industry-leading three-year warranty against microbial pink staining. The product has a proprietary topcoat ensuring enhanced cleanability and extended life. It is also designed with four-way stretch, allowing for easy marine upholstering, as well as excellent stretch and recovery, providing long-term comfort and performance.

Causeway™ – Best Value Option Exclusive to Trivantage, Causeway balances comfort and performance in marine upholstery. Featuring a polycarbonate- based top coating, Causeway offers ease of cleanability and extended performance, comes with a three-year warranty, and is offered in 16 embossed colors.

Seaquest – Time-Tested and Proven – A proven marine upholstery product with a leatherlike appearance, Seaquest is offered in 29 colors all embossed with a leatherlike pattern. Seaquest is durable, marine grade upholstery fabric that protects against UV rays, water, mildew, stains, and abrasion.

Nautolex® Capitano™ – Best Quality Entry-Level Option – A standard in the marine industry for years offering a balance between value and performance, Nautolex Capitano marine fabric is water-repellent and resists bacteria, mildew, and fading. Capitano is a durable marine upholstery fabric with 100% polyester-filament backing and comes in 28 colors, all featuring a lightly embossed pattern.

Posted November 22, 2019

Source: Trivantage