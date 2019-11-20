Honeywell Introduces Spectra Shield® 6360 To Enhance Law Enforcement Protection

PARIS — November 19, 2019 — Honeywell today introduced Spectra Shield® 6360, an advanced ballistic material for the creation of soft body armor that provides the highest level of protection for law enforcement. The announcement was made at Milipol 2019.

The newest addition to the Spectra Shield 6000 series, Spectra Shield 6360 will enable ballistic apparel manufacturers to design improved, light weight and comfortable protective vests that meet new stringent law enforcement regulations globally. In tests, Spectra Shield 6360 demonstrated up to 7% more ballistic protection than its predecessor in the Spectra Shield 5000 series, reducing the risk of blunt force trauma with greater absorption of energy from bullets.

“Police enforcement is one of the most dangerous jobs, and we’ve consistently innovated our Spectra portfolio to increase protection against the range of threats officers face everyday,” said Tim Swinger, business director for armor, Honeywell Packaging & Composites. “It is critical that we continue to improve the design of protective gear by making it lighter and more comfortable. Spectra Shield 6360 is our most advanced product for soft armor designs, allowing manufacturers to create the lightest vests possible.”

Honeywell’s Spectra Shield 6000 series also includes Spectra Shield® 6472, which was specifically developed for high-performance hard armor and for helmet manufacturers to create the next generation helmets. The Spectra Shield series has been widely adopted and proven for the most advanced armor applications globally, from bullet-resistant vests, breast plates, and helmets, to combat vehicles and military aircraft where lightweight solutions and performance are critical.

Honeywell’s Shield technology is also capable of combining a variety of aramid fibers and resins to meet specific performance requirements in soft and hard armor applications. Pound for pound, Spectra is 15 times stronger than steel, yet light enough to float. It has up to 60% greater strength than alternate aramid fiber. Spectra fiber is made from ultra-high molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) using a patented gel-spinning process.

Customers will also receive a preview of Spectra Shield 6360 at the SHOT Show, Jan. 21-24, in Las Vegas, N.V.

Honeywell maintains an active Spectra fiber and ballistic materials research program focused on continuous improvement and development of high-performance materials. For more information about Spectra fiber, visit www.honeywell-spectra.com

Posted November 20, 2019

Source: Honeywell