2020 Smart Fabrics Summit: Call For Proposals Open

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — November 19, 2019 — Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) is looking for content to present at the 2020 Smart Fabrics Summit, April 16–17, 2020, in Washington D.C. The conference theme is “Ideation to Commercialization.”

The 2020 Summit is all about how to bring a smart product to market, from the initial concept to development to end product distribution and everything in between. We are seeking proposals that demonstrate this concept and look forward to your stories, experience and expertise.

Speaking at the 2020 Smart Fabrics Summit Offers the Following Benefits

One (1) complimentary summit registration;

Recognition at SmartFabricsSummit.com;

Recognition in the summit printed program;

Creating valuable and lasting professional contacts; and

Ability to demonstrate your product\service to the industry.

Criteria for Proposals and Session Format

Typically 45 minutes in length;

Typically led by one individual, could also be a team; and

Smart Fabrics Summit will provide screen, projector, laptop, podium, remote clicker and microphone.

Terms and Conditions for Speakers

Travel and related expenses are the speaker’s responsibility; and

Permission for IFAI to distribute the presentation PDF (or a substitute document in lieu of the presentation) to event attendees.

Timeline for Speaker Selection Process

November 2019–December 5, 2019 — Call for proposals is open;

November 2019–December 2019 — Proposals are reviewed and interview potential speakers;

December 2019–January 2020 — IFAI notifies those of accepted\declined proposals; and

By March 31, 2020, speakers submit final PowerPoint presentations.

Proposal Submission Process

Submit proposal ideas to speaker@ifai.com with below information:

Email subject line: 2020 Smart Fabrics Summit Proposal; First name, last name, professional title, organization, email and phone; Tentative presentation title; Description of presentation; Three to five key takeaways from your presentation; and If applicable, company or relevant website pertaining to presentation.

Proposals will be reviewed using criteria such as: relevance to the Smart Fabrics industry, originality of material, overall perceived quality of proposal content, well defined focus and perceived takeaway value for the audience. For more information visit SmartFabricsSummit.com.

Posted November 20, 2019

Source: IFAI