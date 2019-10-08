New Technologies To Transform Hygiene Products Announced As Finalists For Hygienix Innovation Award™

CARY, NC. — October 8, 2019 — Game-changing products using nonwovens and engineered materials in a creative, novel and technically sophisticated approach will be presented by three finalists vying for INDA’s 2019 prestigious Hygienix Innovation Award at the fifth edition of Hygienix — the premier event devoted to the latest in sustainable technologies, emerging markets, converting challenges, product and technical innovations, and market trends in the absorbent hygiene and personal care industry Nov. 11-14 at the Hyatt Regency in Houston, TX.

The three finalists for the award were selected from over twenty contenders by INDA’s Technical Advisory Board of technical professionals from member companies. The finalists are:

Regalite™ UltraPure from Eastman Chemical: a new innovative hydrocarbon resin with low odor, low VOC properties, and low trace chemicals. This new product gives formulators the freedom to formulate with SBS, SIS or APO while getting the lowest odor and trace chemicals content for every hot melt chemistry used, and SBS/partially hydrogenated resin hot melt chemistry.

SMS Bico Fabric from Fitesa: a cutting-edge PE/PP spunbond and PE meltblown nonwoven imparting the softness of PE and the strength of a PP for hygiene applications in a SMS construction. The innovative fabric offers drapeability and liquid barrier properties as a transformative solution for the hygiene markets.

The FEUR System by Vemarei: a unique fecal incontinence protection system features a discreet innovative pouch and pull cord design that is easy to remove after a bowel movement, providing continued cleanliness to the wearer. The FEUR System’s interior pad core is made from a highly absorbent nonwoven placed between two outer nonwoven layers welded together to create a channel for a pull cord that the wearer can pull at first sign of a bowel movement, thus creating an absorbent pouch container.

Finalists will present their innovations to over 500 industry professionals at Hygienix on Tues. Nov. 12 for a conference participant vote. The Hygienix Innovation Award winner will be announced on Thurs. Nov. 14th.

Other Event Highlights

Hygienix will also feature the presentation of the INDA Lifetime Technical Achievement Award on Nov. 12th to recognize an individual whose technical achievements have significantly contributed to the growth of the nonwovens industry. The event will also present the INDA Lifetime Service Award on Nov. 13th to recognize an individual possessing a long-established record of service to INDA and the nonwovens industry as a whole.

Hygienix will open on Nov. 11th with an optional three-hour Workshop: Global Trends in Diapers, Baby Pants & Adult Underwear led by Carlos Richer, CEO/Director, Richer Investment SA de CV. This year’s event will be highlighted by presentations from 26 industry experts, 13+ hours of networking, tabletop displays, receptions, coffee breaks, and a welcome reception at the Houston Downtown Aquarium.

Posted October 8, 2019

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry