IFAI Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — October 15, 2019 — The IFAI Board of Directors announced changes in leadership at the IFAI Annual Meeting held October 2 at IFAI Expo 2019, in Orlando, Fla., at the Orange County Convention Center.

The new members of the board and position changes are:

Chairman – Kathy Schaefer, IFM, Glawe Tent and Awning Co. (2-year term);

1st Vice Chairman/Chairman Elect – Amy Bircher, MMI Textiles Inc. (2-year term);

2nd Vice Chairman – Roy Chism, The Chism Co. (2-year term);

Immediate Past Chairman – Steve Ellington, Trivantage (2-year term);

New Board Director – Ron Houle, Pivot Step Consultants LLC: 1st term (3-year term);

New Board Director – Jonathan Palmer, Autometrix Inc.: 1st term (3-year term); and

New Board Director – Marc Shellshear, Value Vinyls: 1st term (3-year term).

The returning board members are:

President – Steve Schiffman, IFAI;

Board Director – Keith Gardner, Dalco Nonwovens;

Board Director – Scott Massey, Awning Cleaning Industries/APCO Products LLC;

Board Director – William Morse, Ohio Awning & Mfg. Co.;

Board Director – David Segal, Edward Segal Inc.; and

Board Director – Craig Zola, Herculite Products, Inc.

The changes to the IFAI Board of Directors were effective immediately after being announced at the IFAI Annual Meeting at IFAI Expo 2019.

Three members of IFAI’s Board of Directors have ended their terms. Dennis Bueker of Miami Corp.; Brian Rowinski of Rainier Industries Ltd.; and Katie Bradford, MFC, IFM, of Custom Marine Canvas all ended their terms. Both Dennis Bueker and Brain Rowinski served two three-year terms as directors.

Katie Bradford was elected to the position of 1st vice chairman/chairman elect in 2013. In 2015, Bradford became the association’s first female chair. She previously served one elected three-year term and two appointed one-year terms during the period of 1997 to 2003.

Posted October 15, 2019

Source: IFAI