Honeywell Launches Spectra Shield® 6472 For Improved Protection in Military Helmets

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. — Oct. 15, 2019 — Honeywell today announced the expansion of its high- performance hard armor suite of products with Spectra Shield® 6472, specifically designed to meet stringent military protection requirements globally. Spectra Shield 6472 is the first product in the new Spectra Shield 6000 series, which continues Honeywell’s legacy in providing the highest performing ballistic materials for protective gear.

“We specifically designed Spectra Shield 6472 for helmet manufacturers to incorporate in the creation of the next generation helmet for the Army,” said Tim Swinger, business director for armor at Honeywell Packaging & Composites. “Helmets made with Spectra Shield 6472 defeat small arm threats at lighter weight than current materials, as well as provide full coverage and protection from fragments and bullets.”

Honeywell’s Spectra Shield series has been widely adopted and proven for the most advanced armor applications globally, from bullet-resistant vests, breast plates, and helmets, to combat vehicles and military aircraft where lightweight solutions and performance are critical. Honeywell’s Shield technology includes applications to meet military requirements for helmets that are lighter in weight but able to protect against a range of threats.

“As we’ve expanded our Spectra Shield portfolio to now include our 6000 series, we’ve developed higher performing ballistic materials to adapt to the demanding protection requirements of militaries and law enforcement agencies around the world,” said Swinger. “Our innovations have consistently provided high-performing, high-quality reliable materials resulting in low-weight solutions for helmet, vest, and plate manufacturers to design next generation protective gear for our soldiers and service members.”

Honeywell’s Shield technology is also capable of combining a variety of aramid fibers and resins to meet specific performance requirements in soft and hard armor applications. Pound for pound, Spectra is 15 times stronger than steel, yet light enough to float. It has up to 60% greater strength than alternate aramid fiber. Spectra fiber is made from ultra-high molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) using a patented gel-spinning process.

Customers will get a preview of Spectra Shield 6472 at this year’s Milipol trade show, November 19-22, in Paris as well as the SHOT Show, January 21-24, in Las Vegas.

Posted October 15, 2019

Source: Honeywell