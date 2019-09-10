W. L. Gore Exhibiting Preferred Solutions For Defense Applications At DSEI 2019

PLEINFELD, Germany — September 10, 2019 — W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) will showcase high-performance solutions at the 2019 Defense & Security Equipment International (DSEI) in London, England on 10-13 September in Booth S7-324. All of Gore’s products have been proven in the field and over time, ensuring operational readiness, success, and safety.

Meeting Defense Complex, Functional Needs

Products that will be on display include GORE® High Speed Data Cables in robust, compact, and routable designs that support the latest open-source architectures and standardized protocols such as Ethernet, HDMI, and USB. They are proven to deliver data and video transmission with total reliability after installation and during operation in defense aircraft and vehicles.

Also featured will be GORE® Microwave/RF Assemblies that deliver high-quality signals at precise radio frequencies with proven EMI shielding performance. These rugged assemblies in small, lightweight, and highly flexible constructions perform without failure no matter the conditions inside or outside the aircraft and vehicle.

Finally, Gore will display durable, lightweight clothing systems that protect and comfort to keep soldiers safe from extreme environmental impact in the field. GORE® PYRAD® Fabric Technology provides excellent protection against heat and flame by balancing flame resistance, thermal insulation, and thermal stability.

GORE-TEX® Footwear provides maximum protection, promotes agility, and offers perfect climate management for protection against chemical and biological situations in warm or hot zone operations.

NFPA-certified ensembles made with lightweight GORE® CHEMPAK® Selectively Permeable Fabric protects against toxic industrial chemicals and chemical warfare agents.

All of Gore’s products are thoroughly tested and meet, even exceed the most stringent industry requirements and standards to ensure that each product will deliver the highest-quality performance in any defense scenario. When it comes to superior cables, cable assemblies, and clothing, the defense sector continues to rely on Gore to meet their complex, functional needs for today and the future.

Posted September 10, 2019

Source: W. L. Gore & Associates