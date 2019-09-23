VEOCEL™ Introduces Eco Care Technology To Reinforce Commitment To Sustainable Viscose

LENZING, Austria — September 23, 2019 — Today the Lenzing Group (Lenzing) announced the introduction of Eco Care technology, which enhances the production of eco-friendly viscose fibers for the nonwoven industry. Eco Care technology features an eco-responsible production process that is guided by the rules underlying the EU Ecolabel1, a label of environmental excellence that is awarded to products and services meeting high environmental standards throughout their life-cycle2. The manufacturing of VEOCEL™ Specialty Viscose fibers with Eco Care technology generates up to 50% lower emissions and water impact compared to generic viscose. According to Higg MSI tools, CO2 emissions and fossil resource use are approximately half that of the industry average.

Enabled by Eco Care technology, VEOCEL Specialty Viscose fibers originate from sustainably managed wood sources and are ideal for many nonwoven applications of baby, body and home segments, especially for various types of dry and wet wipes, sanitary pads for adult and feminine uses, and diapers. VEOCEL Specialty Viscose fibers build the common ground for innovative and sustainable solutions in the nonwoven industry and represent a versatile blending partner for other cellulosic fibers such as lyocell.

“We have recently unveiled the new certification criteria for VEOCEL, helping to establish the brand as a label of trust along the entire value chain. The VEOCEL brand logo can now be featured on products which use blends of raw materials that are entirely cellulosic and biodegradable. The introduction of the Eco Care technology is another key breakthrough for the VEOCEL brand, as it now enables VEOCEL branded fibers to be used in a wider range of nonwoven products, creating a greater sustainability impact in the industry. Moving forward, VEOCEL Specialty Viscose fibers with Eco Care technology will serve as an affordable sustainable alternative for nonwoven applications by making more sustainable viscose available,” said Jürgen Eizinger, vice president of Global Business Management Nonwovens, Lenzing AG.

“2019 is an exciting year for VEOCEL. We will continue to drive innovation and transparency efforts in the nonwovens segment and work closely with industry partners to co-create a more nature-friendly future,” added Eizinger.

VEOCEL Specialty Viscose fibers naturally attract and absorb water, enabling a homogenous distribution of liquid in nonwoven products. This feature is essential for dry and wet wipes and absorbent hygiene products as it offers a convenient way to clean and at the same time brings great comfort to the skin. Fibers produced with the Eco Care technology are certified clean and safe and are produced without any animal-derived materials. According to the Hot Button Report of Canopy, a Canadian non-profit organization, Lenzing is ranked as one of the best performing viscose producers worldwide for its sustainable wood and pulp sourcing practices.

Source: The Lenzing Group