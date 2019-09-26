More Efficient, Safer And With Lower Emissions: Voith Launches New Infrared Emitter HelioX On The Market

HEIDENHEIM, Germany — September 26, 2019 — With its new gas-fired HelioX infrared emitter, Voith is offering a particularly efficient solution for contactless drying along with impressively low emissions. Not only can the new emitter be used to increase productivity, the reduced fire risk also improves safety in paper production.

The key component of the new HelioX infrared emitter is its incandescent body, which has a highly efficient ceramic structure with a notably large surface area. The special geometry ensures improved combustion, resulting in both higher drying efficiency and a 50 percent reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx) and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions. These low emission values are becoming increasingly important in view of the German air pollution control regulations (TA Luft) and more stringent emission limits in various countries, so as to obtain long-term operating approvals.

The HelioX infrared emitter is designed for an output of 14 kW. Consequently, it achieves a better drying efficiency, which enables higher machine speeds and more flexibility to produce different paper grades, and as a result, increases the productivity of the plant. With up to 10 percent better efficiency, the emitter also leads to lower gas consumption, lower running costs and a reduced CO2 footprint. Because of the low mass of the incandescent body, the HelioX infrared emitter offers a particularly fast heating up and cooling down time. This improves safety in production, as there is a much lower risk of fire in the event of web breaks. This means that the operating risk is also reduced, and shorter downtimes can be expected.

The gas-fired HelioX infrared emitter is now available. It can be used for contactless drying in any Voith paper machine and also in those of other manufacturers. It is also possible to use in other areas of application such as drying fiberglass mats or technical textiles.

Posted September 26, 2019

Source: Voith Group