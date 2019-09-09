Jones Family Of Companies Expands Executive Offices, Opens Office In Charlotte, N.C.

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — September 9, 2019 — Jones Family of Companies has expanded its executive offices in Charlotte, N.C. The company is headquartered in Humboldt, Tenn., and will maintain its West Tennessee corporate office housing finance, human resources and family office administration staff. The new executive office functions for key executive departments such as sales, marketing, and innovation management.

Our new office is located in the historic district, just south of up-town Charlotte, which is ideally situated between the two major textile schools of North Carolina State University and Clemson University. The decision to locate a new executive office in the North Carolina Piedmont area was strategic. “This area is ground zero for the current textile resurgence movement,” said Senior Vice President Andrew Dailey. Jones will be centered around growing opportunities as the manufacturing of textiles begins to return to the United States.

“The Charlotte Executive Office allows an accelerated response to market opportunities,” said CEO CP Davis. “Today’s business atmosphere requires a model that is flexible and mobile. Charlotte is a vital financial and business center. It is also the primary hub for the major airlines facilitating economic and efficient time management to go where the business opportunities require.”

Jones Family of Companies looks forward to partnering with the local community of Charlotte as it strives to create environmentally friendly products for their consumers.

Founded in 1936, Jones Family of Companies is a leader in the textile industry. The company was formed through a partnership between two brothers and today is led by a third generation family member and Senior Leadership Team committed to the same high standards as the founders. The company has two divisions: Jones Yarn and Jones Nonwovens.

