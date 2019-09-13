Bridgestone Ecopia™ Tire Line Specified As Original Equipment On 2020 Ford Escape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — September 12, 2019 — Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) today announced the company’s premium Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is specified as original equipment on select models of the 2020 Ford Escape SUV. Engineered for trusted performance and enhanced fuel efficiency, the Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus is standard equipment on the Titanium and Titanium Hybrid models of the 2020 Ford Escape in size 225/55R19. The Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus will also be available as an upgraded option on the SE Hybrid and SEL models.

“We are pleased to work with Ford to deliver a premium tire that is engineered with low rolling resistance for enhanced fuel efficiency,” said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “In addition to its eco-friendly benefits, the Bridgestone Ecopia tire line is designed to deliver trusted all-season performance making it a great fit for the new Ford Escape.”

Manufactured at the Bridgestone passenger and light truck tire plant in Aiken, South Carolina, the Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is engineered with a unique tread block design that offers enhanced traction and braking performance on wet roads. It also features an optimized tread pattern to give drivers a secure, comfortable ride in all-season conditions.

Posted September 13, 2019

Source: Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM)