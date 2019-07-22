Suominen Introduces FIBRELLA® Combo

Helsinki-based Suominen has introduced FIBRELLA® Combo, a spunlaced dual products designed to offer topsheet softness with superior fluid management of an acquisition and distribution layer (ADL), according to the company. Fibrella Combo may be used in place of a topsheet and ADL directly on top of the core in an absorbent hygiene product such as feminine hygiene pads and pantyliners, and incontinence items. The combined two-in-one nonwovens can support ultrathin product designs according to Suominen.

“This new product feels very soft and lofty making it really comfortable against skin and delicate areas,” said Johanna Sirén, category manager at Suominen. “Excellent fluid management properties further enhance the user comfort as Fibrella Combo can provide excellent feeling of dryness. We can incorporate two different products into one nonwoven with our carding and spunlacing technology and strong R&D expertise.”

July/August 2019