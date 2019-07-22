Success For JEC Forum Chicago 2019

Paris-based JEC Group reports its JEC Forum Chicago 2019 was a success. Sponsors were able to showcase their solutions to industry buyers who came from the composites value chain. More than 201 delegates participated in 490 business meetings held on site, and 29 speakers were featured in the conference portion of the event. According to JEC, participants reported successful meetings with future cooperation ahead.

“Our experience has been fantastic, being able to utilize interview schedule system has paid off tremendously,” said David Shippee, Composite Fabrics of America. “Our booth has been well occupied with several industry leaders coming and looking for unique and dedicated solutions.”

“The conversation between looking forward academics, researchers, pioneering companies and just the broad industry is critical in our sector, and JEC Forum Chicago is an incredible platform for that,” said Mark Goulthorpe, chairman of the construction sessions, from the MIT Architecture Department.

JEC also presented the JEC Innovation Award to the following companies: Austria-based KTM-Technologies GmbH in the mobility category; Spain-based Gazechim Composites Iberica in the building category; England-based Surface Generation in the automotive category; and Switzerland-based Carbo-Link AG in the infrastructure category.

In addition, three promising North America-based start-ups involved in developing new composites solutions were recognized in the first round of the Startup Booster World Tour — Gold Winner Continuous Composites; Silver Winner Vartega; and Bronze Winner Visolis. All three companies won the chance to showcase their work at JEC World 2020 in Paris, with the gold winner competing also in the finals.

“JEC Forum Chicago is a unique event in the world of composites bringing together all the value chain in the U.S.,” said Nicolas Baudry, JEC Group Events Director for North America. “This edition was great in terms of content, exchange and innovative solutions. We thank all our participants for their enthusiasm and collaboration”

July/August 2019