Smart Textiles Terminology Defined In New ASTM International Standard

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — July 29, 2019 — ASTM International’s smart textiles subcommittee (known as D13.50) has approved its first standard, a compilation of industry terms.

“The textile industry is currently experiencing a renaissance with the development of novel and emerging materials that provide opportunities for new consumer applications and markets,” says ASTM International member Carole Winterhalter. “This new smart textile terminology standard provides the ability to objectively classify and differentiate some of these new materials and products.”

Winterhalter, a textile technologist with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command-Soldier Center, notes the subcommittee developed terms and definitions that can be used by anyone involved in smart textiles, including manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, regulatory bodies, consumers, laboratories, and military personnel.

“The terms may be used to advertise and describe new products to consumers. They can also be used by regulatory and safety bodies to classify products and their intended performance,” says Winterhalter. “The standard will also help consumers understand exactly what it is they are buying.”

The new standard helps define everything from “smart textile” to “wearable electronic.” “This standard is building a bridge between two very different industries, the textile industry, and the electronics industry,” says Winterhalter. “It is helping to establish a relationship that never really existed before.”

The smart textiles subcommittee invites anyone to participate in developing definitions for revisions of the new standard. Winterhalter adds, “We plan to refine these terms and add more terms and definitions as the market continues to evolve, mature, and expand.”

The new standard will soon be available as D8248. The smart textiles subcommittee is part of ASTM’s committee on textiles (D13) and is featured in the recent Standardization News article “How Smart is Your Shirt?”

Posted July 29, 2019

Source: ASTM International