SGL Carbon Exhibits At The Largest Trade Fair For Composites In North America

WIESBADEN, Germany — July 25, 2019 — At this year’s CAMX, the largest trade fair for composite materials in North America, SGL Carbon is presenting solutions for the markets automotive, aerospace and industrial applications under the motto “The Weight and Performance Optimizers”.

From September 23 to 26, the company will be exhibiting various high-performance materials and components made of composite materials in Anaheim, California. Visitors to booth M2 in Hall D will be able to see examples of technological implementation.

Complex carbon components for the automotive industry

For the automotive sector, the company is exhibiting visible carbon components with high functional integration. The requirements for the structure and accuracy of fit of a component are very complex. In addition, in component production, there are often extensive surface requirements for an optically perfect appearance of the components. This will be presented at the trade fair booth with a rear spoiler made of carbon fiber fabricsfor a sports car manufacturer.

New axle concept with glass fiber-based leaf spring

The leaf spring made of glass fiber-reinforced plastic (GRP) is one of the components with the greatest potential for high-volume serial production. It is already used today as a transverse leaf spring in the rear axles of various models made by Volvo. The main advantages of the spring are a weight that is up to 65 percent lower than that of conventional steel springs, smoother handling of the vehicle and more space inside the vehicle. It is currently being implemented in new joint projects with renowned automobile manufacturers, primarily from Europe and North America.

High-performance insulation components for the aerospace industry

Thermal insulation for the fairing of engines or the insulation of the aircraft cabin play an important role here. The high-performance insulation components are a proven and certified aerospace solution from SGL Carbon. They are tailormade to customer specifications. The products are manufactured at the SGL Carbon plant in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, USA.

Industrial applications made from fiber composites

Composite materials are also being used more and more in the industrial sector. At CAMX, for example, SGL Carbon will be exhibiting a cross bar made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) for the automation industry. In addition to its high strength and rigidity, the main advantages of the CFRP material are its low thermal expansion and good damping characteristics.

“We are looking forward to our participation in CAMX 2019 with great interest. The fair is an ideal platform to present ourselves to our customers as a reliable and innovative partner in the North American market,” comments Dennis Baumann, Vice President Sales and Marketing Industrial Applications of the Composites – Fibers and Materials Business Unit of SGL Carbon. “From the fiber to the finished component, we offer customized solutions from a single source across all industries”.

With sites in Moses Lake (Washington), Gardena (California) and Arkadelphia (Arkansas), SGL Carbon is well positioned in the USA to serve the growing composites market.

You will find SGL Carbon at booth M2, Hall D, CAMX 2019, Anaheim. We look forward to seeing you.

Posted July 25, 2019

Source: SGL CARBON SE