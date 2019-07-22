Hexcel Announces New JV Composite Testing Lab

A new joint venture laboratory and materials testing facility recently open its doors in Shanghai, China. Future Aerospace Hexcel Commercial Composite Testing Ltd. (FAHCCT) is a collaboration between Hexcel, Progen and Future Aerospace that will provide technical services and support with for commercial aircraft programs. The more than 1,000-square-foot laboratory will offer mechanical and chemical testing of composite laminate specimens including fatigue performance and material qualifications for customer supply chains in China.

The lab attained AS9100 certification in May.

July/August 2019