Orion Engineered Carbons Strengthens Its Executive Management Team

HOUSTON — May 21, 2019 — Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (the “Company“ or “Orion”), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced the following changes in its executive management team:

Carlos Quinones is appointed Senior Vice President, Global Operations. Mr. Quinones will join Orion and assume his role on June 3, 2019. Mr. Quinones has over 25 years of chemical industry experience with Arco Chemical, Rohm and Haas/Dow Chemical, Praxair and Air Products and Chemicals. “Carlos has deep chemical manufacturing experience across a number of operations including high temperature reactions, waste heat optimization and high reliability systems,” said Corning Painter, CEO of Orion. “Carlos will strengthen our leadership to advance our plant productivity and reliability to new heights.”

Pedro Riveros is appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas. Mr. Riveros will join Orion and assume his role on June 3, 2019. He joins Orion following a long career at Air Products and Chemicals, where he held numerous business and general management roles in North and South America and managed large P&L’s. Orion’s CEO, Corning Painter, said, “Pedro is an excellent business leader with a track record of accomplishment in each of his various positions. He is very experienced in business management and strategy, applications development and selling, and working across functions to deliver value to customers. He will bring outstanding leadership to the Orion Americas team.”

Patrick Tuttle is appointed Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources. Mr. Tuttle will join Orion and assume this role on June 10, 2019. Mr. Tuttle was most recently vice president and chief human resources officer for ESAB, a global manufacturer of welding supplies, and previously served as vice president of human resources and strategic business partner for Reichhold LLC, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of unsaturated polyester resins. He has over 20 years’ experience in human resources, many in international roles. “We are pleased to have Patrick join our team at Orion,” said Corning Painter, CEO. “His exceptional background in human resources will be invaluable to driving our strategic growth and value enhancement initiatives.”

Current holders of these roles will be succeeded by Messer’s Quinones, Riveros and Tuttle, who will all be based in Orion’s Principal Executive Offices in Houston, TX, USA. Dr. Claudine Mollenkopf, Senior Vice President Specialty Carbon Blacks, will be leaving the Company to pursue other business interests. Her role will be reassigned within Orion.

Posted May 22, 2019

Source: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.